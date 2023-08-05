Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Five farmer bodies Saturday held a protest in Mohali in support of their various demands including compensation for the damage caused to crops in Punjab by the recent flood.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and others submitted a memorandum of demands to the sub-divisional magistrate and warned of intensifying the agitation if they were not met.

Also Read | National Handloom Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in National Handloom Day Celebration at Pragati Maidan on August 7.

Five farmer bodies -- Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) -- had given the call for protest.

Farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu demanded immediate relief to flood-affected people. During his address, Bhangu said the state government should give at least Rs 50,000 per acre for the paddy crop damaged by flood waters in many areas.

Also Read | Spain: Thousands Left Without Power as Catalonia Fire Rages.

He also sought Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the loss of life and as much for a house damaged in floods.

He castigated the government for making an assessment of damage worth Rs 1,500 crore and claimed that people suffered a loss of Rs 6,000 crore in flood.

He rued that no compensation has yet been given by the state government.

He demanded the Ghaggar river be channelised and drains be constructed.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the heavy downpour last month that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Rajewal spoke about many issues including the river waters and the transfer of UT Chandigarh to Punjab along with Punjabi speaking areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)