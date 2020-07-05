Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Five Shiv Sena Corporators from Parner Nagar Panchayat in Ahmednagar joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Saturday.

Dr Mudassir Sayyad, Nandkumar Deshmukh, Kishan Gandhade, Vaishali Auti and Nanda Deshmane joined NCD.

Along with Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

A senior NCP Minister in Maharashtra Cabinet told ANI, "This development has come due to local equations of Parner and Ahmednagar. It won't have any impact on MVA at state level." (ANI)

