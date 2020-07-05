Ludhiana, July 5: Twenty-six inmates of Punjab's Ludhiana Central Jail have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said Chief Medical Officer of the district Rajesh Kumar Bagga. The prisoners diagnosed with coronavirus were shifted to a separate barrack to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the jail. Coronavirus in India: Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases by Close to 1.65 Lakh, Recovery Rate Improves to 60.77%, Says Health Ministry.

Till now, 6,109 people have contracted coronavirus. The deadly virus also claimed 162 lives in the state. According to the union health ministry, there are 1,641 active cases in Punjab, while over 4,300 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. In the last 24 hours, the state reported 172 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Tweet by News Agency ANI:

Twenty-six inmates of Punjab's Ludhiana Central Jail have been tested positive for #COVID19. They have been kept in a separate barrack at the jail: Ludhiana Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Kumar Bagga — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 24,850 coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 6,73,165. The death toll surged to 19,268, with 613 people succumbing to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,44,814 are active in India. Till now, 4,09,082 have recovered from the disease. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state of the country, where the total cases crossed two lakh.

