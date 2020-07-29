Kasaragod (Kerala), July 29 (PTI) At least five people who attended a wedding at Trikaripurnear here have tested positive for COVID-19 with the authorities deciding to screen all participants.

Kasaragod District Medical authorities on Wednesday confirmed the development and said efforts were to trace all the contacts.

"There are five people (who tested positive) but we are tracing all the contacts and the tests will be done by tomorrow," a senior official said.

Kasaragod reported 49 positive cases on Wednesday out of which 32 had contracted the virus through contact. "Such a matter was reported but it seems like the number of attendees were under the prescribed limit," a police official told PTI.

This is the latest in events such as weddings and funerals turning out to be COVID-19 spreaders in some places in Kerala.

Taking a serious view of such incidents, the government had on Tuesday said a maximum of 20 people would only be allowed to participate in marriages or funerals, lowering the limit from earier 50.

More than 70 people had been infected after attending a marriage and a funeral in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts recently.

Meanwhile, officials said 23 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Thavinhal panchayat in Wayanad, taking the total infections related to the funeral to 76.

Eight members of two families, who attended the funeral in the area, had recently tested positive for COVID-19 following which authorities tested 210 people who came in contact with them.

"As on date, there are 76 positive cases in Thavinjal panchayat alone. More tests are being done in the area...," District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka told PTI.

Wayanad accounted for 43 cases out of the 903 fresh infections in Kerala on Wednesday, which took the state's tally past the 21,000 mark.

