Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): A 5-year-old child was attacked by three stray dogs in his locality in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The father of the victim supported the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs and stated that the dog lovers who are protesting should be shown these videos of dog attacks.

While speaking to ANI, Dinesh Sahu, father of the victim, said, "The dogs were dragging him. The doctor gave him antibiotic injections. Children are too frightened to go out, and they're not even going to school. According to the orders given by the Supreme Court, all stray dogs should be put in shelters so that children can play. I hope the dog lovers who are protesting are shown these videos so that they can realise the extent of these attacks...He could have lost his life."

Speaking on the issue, the victim's mother informed that the incident took place on August 14.

His Mother, Preeti Sahu, said, "I heard his scream and ran towards him. I saw three dogs on top of him...He has 3-4 injuries. I complained to Animal Aid; they came, but they didn't take the dogs with them. They took the dogs the next day..Attacks by dogs are increasing in number; the Government should make sure that it is safe for children to play outside..."

Meanwhile, a group of around 15-20 people, described by police as "dog lovers," allegedly obstructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers during a stray dog-catching drive in Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the group assaulted MCD staff, freed two captured dogs, and vandalised the MCD vehicle by smashing its windows and stealing the register and logbook.

"A complaint was filed yesterday against a group of approximately 15-20 so-called dog lovers. They allegedly obstructed an MCD vehicle tasked with capturing stray dogs, freed two stray dogs, and assaulted the MCD staff -- the incident involved vandalism, including breaking the vehicle's window and stealing the register and logbook," Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan said.

"A case has been registered under sections for obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty and theft," he added.

On August 11, the Supreme Court had ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad be made free of stray dogs, with no compromise on the matter. It had also made it clear that no captured animal should be released back onto the streets.

On Thursday (August 14), the SC reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region and place them in shelter homes.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria stated that it would pass an interim order on the August 11 decision of a different bench. (ANI)

