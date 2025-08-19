A shocking incident of a dog attack has come to light from Rajasthan, where stray dogs in the Udaipur district brutally attacked a five-year-old boy. The dog attack incident occurred on Sunday evening, August 17, when the minor boy was mauled by three dogs while playing near his home, reports PTI. Cops said that the minor boy was playing outside his residence in Gautam Vihar colony when three stray dogs suddenly attacked him. The minor boy who was injured during the dog attack incident was taken to a hospital. CCTV footage of the incident showing the three stray dogs attacking the minor boy and knocking him to the ground has surfaced online. The viral clip also shows the dogs dragging and biting the minor boy. Upon hearing the child's screams, his mother is seen rushing out of the house and managing to chase the dogs away, thereby saving him from further harm. Animal Cruelty in Udaipur: Man Chains Dog To Bike, Drags It in Rajasthan; Video of Woman Confronting Him Goes Viral.

Stray Dogs Attack Minor Boy in Udaipur

राजस्थान के उदयपुर में 5 साल के बच्चे पर कुत्तों ने घेरकर हमला कर दिया !! बच्चे के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर उसकी मां वहां पहुंची, कुत्तों ने बच्चे को जमीन पर गिरा दिया और घसीटते रहे !! महिला ने कुत्तों को भगाकर बच्चे को बचाया, वीडियो हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल !!… pic.twitter.com/kMGyiKXwVV — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) August 18, 2025

CCTV Footage of Dog Attack in Rajasthan Goes Viral

Three dogs attacked an innocent child in #Udaipur, #Rajasthan, the incident was captured on CCTV Hearing the child's scream, the mother came out of the house and saved his life#dogattack #DogLovers pic.twitter.com/pBA5vQGQxa — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 18, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

