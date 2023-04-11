Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): In a significant accomplishment for the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, tap water connections have been provided to more than 50 per cent of rural families in 22 districts across the state under 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'.

The districts include among others, Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Gorakhpur, the home constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; seven Bundelkhand districts, and the Vindhya region's Mirzapur district.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Minor Girl for Ending Relationship, Turning Down Marriage Proposal in Badarpur.

Under 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana', tap water connections were provided to 99,16,379 families in UP until Tuesday. The government aims to provide tap connections to 2,65,46,370 rural households by 2024. Besides, the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department has also expedited process to finish the task of providing tap water to every household in the remaining 53 districts in order to meet the target.

In terms of the number of tap connections provided, Uttar Pradesh, currently ranks third in the country with 22 districts of the state having achieved more than 50 percent of the target. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, 50.79 percent rural households whereas in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur 58.57 percent households have started getting pure tap water.

Also Read | India Rejects China's Objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Mahoba district of Bundelkhand has topped among the districts providing tap connections to more than 84.65 percent rural households. Out of 1,33,529, 1,13,034 families have been provided with tap water. It is followed by Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand where 73.03 percent of the population has been provided with clean tap water. Baghpat comes in third with 72.37 percent of households receiving tap water connections, followed by Mirzapur at number four with 71.84 percent of households having received tap water connections.

It is to be noted that all seven districts of Bundelkhand have been provided with more than 50 percent of its tap water connection needs. In Jhansi, 71.21 percent of households now have access to tap water. Chitrakoot (67.33 percent) is in fifth place among the districts providing maximum tap connections, while Banda ranks sixth with 64.82 percent of households getting tap water connections.

The other districts where the work of providing more than 50 percent tap connections has been completed include- Meerut (63.12 percent), Hapur (62.29 percent), Shamli (62.03 percent), Deoria (61.53 percent), Jalaun (61.01 percent), Gorakhpur (58.57 percent), Hamirpur (58.32 percent), Ghaziabad (57.41 percent), Pilibhit (57.27 percent), Gautam Budh Nagar (55.69 percent), Shahjahanpur (54.97 percent), Kannauj (52.51 percent), Bulandshahr (52.46 percent), Varanasi (50.79 percent) and Bareilly (50.61 percent). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)