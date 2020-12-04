Banda (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Around 500 farmers belonging to Bundelkhand region reached Palwal in Haryana and started a protest on the Delhi-Agra national highway, the group's national president Vimal Kumar Sharma said on Friday.

A group of 500 farmers belonging to the Bundelkhand region had started from Banda district to join the farmers protest against the new farm laws in the national capital, Sharma said on phone from Palwal.

On reaching Palwal, the farmers blocked one lane of the national highway and on Saturday, another lane will be blocked, Sharma warned.

He added that 300 farmers belonging to Hoshangabad and Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh are also sitting with the the farmers associated with Bundelkhand Kisan Union while around 1,000 farmers from Bundelkhand region are also leaving to join the protest on Saturday and Sunday.

