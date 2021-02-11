Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Thursday registered 500 new coronavirus cases, taking its infection tally to 1,37,498, the authorities said.

Five patients died due to the infection during the day, the district information office said in a statement.

With this, the death toll in the district reached 4,215. Of them, 2,742 were from Nagpur city.

The recovery count in the district reached 1,29,736 as 216 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, it said.

The number of active cases in the district is 3,547.

A total of 5,085 samples were tested during the day, while the overall test count went up to 11,09,607.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 1,048 people, out of the target of 3,059, were inoculated during the day, it said.

