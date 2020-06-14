India News | 50,000 Coronavirus Tests in 30 Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad, Surrounding Districts Next Week: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced that 50,000 coronavirus tests will be conducted in 30 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel and Sangareddy districts in next one week to ten days as a precautionary measure.

According to an official release by Telangana CMO, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that it was decided to contain the spread of coronavirus with strict measures in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. He also declared that 50,000 tests would be conducted in 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy Districts in next one week to ten days as a precautionary measure."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and labs to conduct COVID-19 tests, offer treatment and the fee to be paid strictly following the coronavirus conditions.

Rao held a high-level review meeting here on Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the spread of coronavirus and the containment measures.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary Sri S Narsing Rao, Secretary Sri Rajasekhar Reddy, senior medical officials and medical experts also attended the meeting.

"The officials pointed out that compared to other States, the spread of virus was less in the State. They also said that there is an increase in the percentage of recoveries while there is fall in the death rate. They stated that when compared to other places in the State, number of positive cases being registered are more in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchel districts followed by Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts," read the release.

In this context, the Chief Minister instructed that more focus should be put on Hyderabad and the four districts around it.

He also instructed officials that measures should be taken on a war footing in the 30 Assembly segments in these five districts.

"Though the spread of coronavirus is less in the State, but more number of positive cases are being reported from Hyderabad and its surrounding places. There is a need to put an end to this. In the next ten days as a precautionary measure, 50,000 people from Uppal, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Seri Lingampalli, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandoor, Medchel, Malkajgiri, Qutballpur, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally, Karawan, Gosha Mahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Patancheru Assembly Constituencies Corona detection tests would be conducted," Rao said.

"Utilize the services of the private labs and hospitals in this regard. The officials should finalize the guidelines for conducting tests, fee collected by the private labs and hospitals. Offer home Quarantine for those who tested positive but have no serious symptoms," he said.

Rao said that the government has taken a decision to conduct tests on 50,000 people as a precaution to protect Hyderabad.

"People should not panic. However, everyone should follow the personal hygiene and precautions. Especially the aged should remain in their homes only. People with other health complications should also be careful. The government is ready to offer treatment to the coronavirus positive patients whatever may their number. Test Kits, PPE Kits, ventilators, ICU Beds, beds, masks are available with the government adequately," the Chief Minister said.

"Nobody should entertain any fear. Besides taking measures on a war footing to contain the virus, the government is in all preparedness to offer medical treatment to the patients with all the commitment and alertness," he said.

According to the latest bulletin of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana government, there are 4,974 coronavirus cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)