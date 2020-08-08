Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count to 9,402 in the state.

According to official data, the total number of cases includes 5,963 recovered cases, 3,238 active cases and 117 deaths.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)

