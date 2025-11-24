Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The 51st annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Baji Mian Ghulam Nabi Nakshbandi was observed with fervour and communal harmony at his shrine located in Tarimili Sharief, Panchayat Kanthol, in the Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri district.

Nestled in the heart of the Pir Panjal mountain range, the shrine witnessed a massive influx of devotees during the two-day spiritual event.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 24, 2025: Tata Power, RVNL and Lemon Tree Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

The Urs, celebrated every year, continues to serve as a symbol of unity in the region. Thousands of people from across religious communities--including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian--participated in the ceremonies and offered prayers at the revered shrine. Devotees from across Rajouri district and Jammu and Kashmir attended the spiritual gathering, reflecting the saint's enduring influence.

A significant number of followers, including men, women, elderly people, and youth, trekked on foot from adjoining hilly areas to participate in the concluding prayers. Special prayers were offered for individuals suffering from various ailments and personal difficulties, with devotees expressing strong faith in the saint's spiritual legacy.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Returns to Delhi After Concluding G20 Summit in South Africa (Watch Video).

The two-day programme featured sermons and discourses by prominent Ulemas who emphasised the teachings of peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony. They appealed to followers to uphold unity and strengthen the region's social fabric. Collective prayers were also held for peace and prosperity in the country, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir.

The arrangements for the Urs were overseen by the Gaddi Nasheen, Advocate Baji Shawkat Nakshbandi, who manages the shrine throughout the year. According to the shrine management, devotees visit the holy site regularly, believing that their prayers and wishes are fulfilled through the saint's blessings.

Located around 60 kilometres from Rajouri headquarters, the shrine of Baji Mian Ghulam Nabi Nakshbandi remains one of the prominent spiritual destinations in the remote Pir Panjal belt, drawing large numbers of devotees and continuing to inspire interfaith harmony.

Baji Mian, a revered Sufi saint from Kashmir, arrived in this region many years ago and settled in Tarimili Sharif, where he passed away. His shrine, located in the heart of Tarimili, has become a symbol of spiritual solace and unity. It is said that anyone who came to him with a sincere wish or request had it fulfilled, earning him a special place in the hearts of people from all walks of life.

The shrine remains a place of communal harmony, where people from all religions come together to share meals in the same 'langar' as an expression of brotherhood. However, despite its spiritual significance, the region remains remote and underdeveloped. Located approximately 50 kilometres away from the Rajouri district headquarters, Tarimili Sharif and Kotranka are hilly and difficult to access, with limited connectivity.

The 51 Urs was not only a celebration of faith, but also a reminder of the enduring legacy of Baji Mian Gulam Nabi Nakshbandi, whose teachings continue to inspire unity and peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)