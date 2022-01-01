Tamil Nadu, January 1: A disturbing case of female infanticide has come to light from Madurai where parents of an infant baby girl were arrested on Friday for killing their week-old girl child. Reportedly, the couple had killed their third girl child and later buried the 'dead body' and fled with their two daughters.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused couple was identified as O Muthupandi (30) and his wife M Kausalya (23). As per the reports, Kausalya had delivered the baby on December 21 at Sedapatti primary health centre, few days later the child died and the couple secretly buried the body. However, police found out about the secret burial of the baby and filed a case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for secretly burying the body of the baby. Subsequently, the police exhumed the body and sent it for an autopsy. Faridabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing 18-Month-Old Child by Drowning in Water Tanker.

The autopsy reports claimed that the baby girl had died due to a head injury. Following this, the police arrested the couple. During interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime and said that they killed the baby as they were not in a position to raise the third female child. The couple was remanded to judicial custody and charged under the case of murder.

