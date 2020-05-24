India News | 53-year-old Woman Who Tested COVID-19 Positive Dies in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): A 53-year-old woman from Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College died on Sunday.

She was suffering from cancer and had returned from abroad on May 20.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi TWS Earbuds Teased Online; To Be Launched on May 26 Along With Power Bank & Other IoT Devices.

"The woman came from Dubai on May 20 and was directly shifted from Kochi International Airport to a private hospital in Calicut. She had complaints of breathing difficulty and was diagnosed with type-1 respiratory failure," Kozhikode Medical College said in a statement.

The woman was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Also Read | Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings & Eid Mubarak HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Share on Eid ul-Fitr.

On May 24, she started developing hypotension despite inotropes and succumbed to the illness, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)