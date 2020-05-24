Xiaomi Redmi TWS Earbuds Teased Online; To Be Launched on May 26 Along With Power Bank & Other IoT Devices

Xiaomi Redmi TWS Earbuds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Chinese technology brand, Xiaomi is gearing up for another launch event wherein the company is expected to unveil a host of new products. As the company approaches the launch event scheduled for May 26, it has started teasing the forthcoming products. Moreover, the Xiaomi Global VP & India managing director - Manu Kumar Jain shared the first teaser on Twitter confirming that the company will be launching a new product category under the Redmi brand at a 'NoStringsAttrached' event. Xiaomi’s launch event is slated for May 26 which will commence at 12 noon. The launch will mark the company launching a number of new accessories in the market. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Smartphone To Go On Sale Tomorrow.

As per the tweet from Manu Kumar Jain, the technology giant will be launching new accessories and IoT products at the event. He also mentioned in the tweet that Redmi's Power banks have been very successful in the Indian market. Apart from the statement, he also posted a teaser image showcasing the Redmi TWS earbuds. The wireless charging case for the earbuds can be easily recognised in the teaser image.

📢 Mi Fans, gear up for a new category launch from #Redmi brand in India!🇮🇳 #NoStringsAttached We'd promised to bring new accessories & #IoT products. #RedmiPowerBanks have been super successful. Now time for a new category.🙌 See you @ 26th: https://t.co/Wz7sfjjFe1#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XqFVk7Qhhl — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 21, 2020

Moreover, the tweet from Manu Kumar Jain also comes with a link to a dedicated landing page for the event. The landing page reveals that the Redmi TWS earbuds will be based on Bluetooth technology, which is also likely to be sweat resistant featuring a long battery life, reduced latency and voice assistant support.

It is speculated that the upcoming TWS earbuds may be called the Redmi AirDots S. It is likely to get 12-hour battery backup, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. The same was launched in China last month for 99 RMB which is approximately Rs 1,050. Beyond this, it is possible that Xiaomi may launch a new Redmi-branded Power bank with fast charging or wireless charging. Last but not the least, Xiaomi will also launch Redmi-branded IoT devices. However, we are not sure if it will be Redmi routers, or something else. More details will be revealed at the launch event.