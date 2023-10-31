Aizawl, October 31: Altogether, 5,306 senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram elections through home voting and postal ballots, an official statement said on Tuesday.

While 1,100 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs exercised their franchise through home voting, 4,203 government officials, including security and polling personnel, voted through postal ballots. Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Exit Polls Between 7 AM on November 7 to 6:30 PM on November 30 for Polling in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district (149), the statement said.

In all, 779 government officials voted in Aizawl district, 733 in Lawngtlai district and 574 in Lunglei district, it added.

