Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Karnataka reported 531 fresh COVID-19 cases and three related deaths, taking the infection count to cases 9,42,031 and 12,233 respectively on Saturday, the health department said.

The day also saw 434 patients being discharged after recovery, leaving 5,968 active cases.

Cumulatively, 9,42,031 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,233 deaths and 9,23,811 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the active cases, as many as 144 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Chamarajanagar accounted for one death each.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 318 of the fresh cases reported on Saturday.

It was followed by Dakshina Kannada 28, Mysuru 25, Tumakuru 22, Hassan 16, Dharwad 15, Kalaburagi 14, Uttara Kannada 12 and 10 in Chitradurga.

Twenty eight of the 31 districts reported nil fatalities.

A total of 1.74 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 74,591 were done on Saturday.

