Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): With the polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh state elections due on Sunday, Farrukhabad's four Assembly constituencies will see a cumulative deployment of 55 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including 26 quick response teams (QRTs).

There are 25 check-posts in the district where 16 barriers have been put in place to safeguard a total of 1,629 polling stations out of which eight are all women-managed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls 2022: Kamal Haasan Casts His Vote at Teynampet Booth in Chennai.

In all the four Assembly constituencies, Kaimganj has cumulative 3,91,882 voters who will decide the fate of Surbhi from Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP. Sarvesh Ambedkar from Samajwadi Party, Sakuntala Gautam from Congress and Durga Prasad from the BSP are in the fray from the constituency.

In the Amritpur Assembly seat, there are 3,13,095 voters. Shushil Kumar Shakya from BJP, Jiten Yadav from the SP, Subha Tiwari from Congress and Amit Kumar from the BSP are vying for the popular vote.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits Minor's Throat in Gandhinagar for Rejecting His Advances; Arrested.

In Faridabad Sadar, 3,69,982 voters will decide the fate of SP-Mahan Dal alliance nominee Suman Morya, who is pitted against the BJP's Major Sunil Dutta, who is also the sitting MLA. From Congress, senior leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid and Vijay Katiwar from the BSP will be in the fray.

In the Bhojpur Assembly seat, 3,17,510 voters will cast their votes, with Nagendra Singh from the BJP, Arshad Jamal Siddiqui from the SP, Archana Rathore from Congress, Alok Verma from BSP and Talib Siddiqui from AIMIM being in the fray.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had bagged major 49 seats.

Altogether 627 candidates are in the fray in the 59 Assembly constituencies and over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)