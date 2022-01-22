New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill a social activist who is vocal about the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Hazi Shamim alias Shamim Pistol, a resident of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On February 26 last year, two persons -- Sukhwinder and Lakhan Rajput -- were arrested who had revealed that they came to Delhi to kill one Kashmiri social activist who is vocal about the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the Special Cell arrested four more persons -- Mohit, Jagdeep, Rohit Chaudhary and Hazi Shamim --, and their interrogation revealed the conspiracy, the police said.

According to police, Rohit's brother Rahul was a constable in Indian Army and expert in drone handling. He was arrested by the Punjab Police and lodged in jail for his alleged role in drug smuggling from Pakistan through drone.

When Rahul was in jail, Rohit received some calls from Pakistan. These Pakistani contacts assured him to provide all possible assistance for the release of his brother. Rohit also received money from them for the release Rahul, police said.

Through these contacts, he came in touch with one Randeep and got involved in drug trafficking. Randeep is a member of Khalistan Zindabad Force, a banned terrorist organisation, police said.

Randeep also runs an international drug cartel. He is absconding since 2014 and is hiding abroad. Randeep assigned the task of killing of the activist to Rohit, the officer said.

One Jagdeep and his associate were absconding from Punjab and hiding at a place provided by Rohit. He asked Jagdeep to arrange some persons for the murder of the activist and offered him Rs 50 lakh.

Jagdeep himself wanted to execute the killing, but Rohit forbade him and asked him to arrange some new faces so that Rohit could not be linked to the killing, the officer said.

Later, Jagdeep assigned the task to one of his old associates Mohit to arrange some new persons for carrying out the murder and offered him Rs 40 lakh, they said.

At that time, Mohit was in Faridkot Jail and arranged Lakhwinder and Lakhan for the murder of the activist. He promised to pay them Rs 10 lakh each, police said.

When Lakhwinder and Lakhan came to Delhi from Punjab for the execution of task, they were in the contact with Mohit and one unknown identity Deepak.

During investigation, Jagdeep identified the real name of Deepak as Rohit Chaudhary. Rohit arranged the foreign made weapons from illegal arms supplier Shamim, the officer said.

When Shamim came to know about the arrest of Rohit, he tried to seek anticipatory bail. The High Court directed him to surrender, but he absconded, police said.

“Shamim was arrested from Muzzafarnagar on Wednesday. Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were also recovered from his home,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Shamim is a notorious illegal arms supplier and has been supplying arms for more than 15 years. He deals in sophisticated arms. The Special Cell had arrested him thrice prior to this case, police added.

