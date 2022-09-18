Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) As many as 57 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,44,380, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 873 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,958 as no fatality was reported on Saturday in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the official said.

The recovery count in the district has reached 7,32,245, he added.

