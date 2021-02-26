Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka logged 571 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to just over 9.50 lakh and the toll to 12,320, the Health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 642 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of fresh cases at 368.

Cumulatively 9,50,207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,320 deaths and 9,32,367 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 5,501 active cases, 5,380 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 121 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for three of the four deaths, while the other was reported from Hassan.

Mysuru came second in number of cases with 36, Dakshina Kannada 22, Kalaburagi 21, Tumakur 18, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,996, followed by Mysuru 54,055 and Ballari 39,253.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,96,772, followed by Mysuru 52,816 and Ballari 38,602.

A total of over 1,86,39,329 samples have been tested so far, out of which 76,799 were on Friday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)