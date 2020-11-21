Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): A total of 5,760 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to the state Health Department, 4,088 recoveries and 62 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.

The total count of cases in the state now stands at 17,74,455 including 79,873 active cases.

A total of 16,47,004 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered in the state so far while the death toll has gone up to 46,573. (ANI)

