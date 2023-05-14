New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A 58-year-old man was allegedly shot dead outside his home in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khurshid alias Alha Diya, who was working as a mason in Delhi and hailed from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the deceased was shot dead at a time when he was going to throw garbage on Sunday morning.

The daughter of the deceased said that she heard gunshots when she was talking to her father on the phone.

During the inquiry conducted by the police, three empty cartridges and blood were found at the scene.

Speaking with ANI DCP (Outer Delhi) Harender Kumar Singh said, On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a man sustaining gunshot injuries was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

"Before a local police team could reach the spot, the police found that the injured was shifted to SGM Hospital by family members, but was declared brought dead by the doctors," DCP Singh said.

The Crime Team and Foreign Science Laboratory teams have inspected the spot. The post-mortem is underway, police said.

Speaking with ANI, the grief-stricken daughter of the deceased said that her father was going to throw garbage on Sunday morning. "I was also talking with my father on my mobile phone and suddenly he shouted and told me that someone shot him. When we rushed outside, we found my father lying on the road," ruling out any personal enmity with anyone.

Police said they are on the lookout for the accused. "The motive of the crime is not clear. Further investigation is in progress," he said. (ANI)

