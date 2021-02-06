Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala logged 5,942 fresh COVID-19 cases, including that of a U.K. returnee, and 16 related deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 9,62,363 and the toll to 3,848, the state government said.

One person who arrived in the state from the U.K. tested positive, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Till now, 79 U.K returnees have tested positive for COVID-19, among whom 10 were earlier found to be infected with the new strain of the virus, she said in a release here.

The release also said 6,178 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,90,720.

As many as 82,804 samples were examined on Saturday and the test positivity rate was 7.18. Active cases stood at 67,543. Untilnow, 1,00,30,809 samples have been tested, the Minister said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number with 898 infections on Saturday, followed by Kozhikode 696, Malappuram 652, Kollam 525 and Kottayam 512.

"Among those infected today, 98 reached the state from outside while 5,420 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 394 are yet to be traced. 30 health workers are also among the infected. Currently, there are 67,543 under treatment in the state," the Minister said.

She also said 2,19,050 persons were under observation in the state, with 10,937 of them being in isolation wards of various hospitals. There were 434 hotspots in the state after addition of 13 and removal of four regions.

