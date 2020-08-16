Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): A total of 5,950 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 3,38,055, the health department informed.

The figure includes 54,091 active cases and 2,78,270 discharges.

Also Read | Nagaland | Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima Orders Sealing of Office of Chief Secretary & Directorate of Under Developed Areas: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

So far, 5,766 deaths have been reported from the state.

India on crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases after an increase of 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

Also Read | Chetan Chauhan Passes Away: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Others From Cricket Fraternity Mourn the Demise of Former Indian Opener.

According to the health ministry, there are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)