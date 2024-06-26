Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The 5th CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave concluded on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the apple farming industry.

Attended by over 500 apple growers from the state, participants expressed their confidence in the future of sustainable apple cultivation and pledged to work together to address the challenges faced by the sector.

The 5th edition of the CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave was organised in Shimla's Kufri on June 26 with the theme "Making Apple Farming Sustainable for the Future."

The event brought together key stakeholders from the apple farming industry to discuss critical aspects of sustainable apple cultivation. The Chief Guest of the Inaugural session was Mohan Lal Brakta, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Horticulture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Himachal Pradesh, according to an official release.

"The 5th CII Apple Conclave demonstrates our dedication to advancing sustainable practices in apple farming," stated Mohan Lal Brakta, Chief Parliamentary Secretary for Horticulture, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs of the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

"By tackling key challenges and exploring innovative solutions, we aim to secure the future of this crucial industry and support the well-being of our apple farmers. The state government has made several farmer-friendly decisions, including the introduction of universal cartons for packaging, freight pricing by weight, and a significant increase in the minimum support price for apples," added Brakta.

Navesh Narula, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, expressed CII's commitment to collaborating with the state's apple growers to promote sustainable apple farming practices and has launched several programmes for capacity building.

He emphasised that CII Himachal Pradesh is dedicated not only to advancing the apple farming sector but also to contributing to the overall growth and development of the state. Narula said. "We are committed to ensuring that Himachal Pradesh thrives economically and sustainably, benefiting all residents and fostering a prosperous future for the region."

"The state government is fully committed to supporting sustainable apple farming," said C. Paulrasu (IAS), Secretary of Horticulture and Agriculture for the Government of Himachal Pradesh. "Programmes like the CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave offer a crucial platform for all stakeholders to collaboratively address and brainstorm every aspect of apple farming," he further added.

The conclave featured sessions on Disease Management & Nutrition Management in Apple Farming, as well as a session on new-age Age Apple Farming, Marketing, Packaging, post-harvest Harvest and supply Supply Chain Management.

The conclave provided a platform for industry experts, researchers, and policymakers to share their knowledge and experiences. Discussions focused on the latest advancements in disease management, nutrition management, and new-age farming techniques that can help apple farmers adapt to changing climatic conditions and market demands.

"The sessions on Disease Management & Nutrition Management in Apple Farming and new-age Age Apple Farming, Marketing, Packaging, post-harvest Harvest and supply Supply Chain Management were particularly insightful," said Rajesh Kumar, a prominent apple farmer from Himachal Pradesh. "The knowledge gained here will help us improve our farming practices and ensure the long-term sustainability of our orchards." (ANI)

