New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Aimed at sharing the latest researches on improved production of natural gas and oil, a three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022 will start in Rajasthan's Jaipur from Friday.

Over a hundred experts from India and other countries including the United States, Norway and the European Central will participate to discuss the issues and share their experiences in the event to be inaugurated by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Also Read | Karnataka: Hindu Man ‘Forced’ To Convert to Islam in Bengaluru, Five Arrested.

The conference is being organized by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG).

Addressing a media, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, patron, APG and CMD, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) said that the GEO India conference has grown in stature in the last 15 years as an international conference.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Asaduddin Owaisi On Supreme Court’s Split Verdict Says ‘Karnataka High Court Decision Was Bad, It Misused Quranic Commentaries’.

Secretary MoPNG Pankaj Jain, Director General, DGH S C L Das, and CMD, Oil India Ltd Ranjit Rath will also grace the occasion as Guest of Honours.

Apart from India, more than a hundred geology and geophysics experts from other countries including the USA, Norway, UK are going to attend this conference, which will brainstorm on the role of oil and gas in the context of energy transition in the fast-changing world, said Srivastava.

"Hence, 'Fossil Fuels, Decarbonization and Changing Energy Dynamics' is chosen as a theme for the conference."

APG President S N Chitnis (Executive Director in ONGC) informed that over 200 technical papers will be presented in the conference, which is being participated by over 1,500 geoscientists and 600 delegates.

"Apart from the presentation of technical papers, plenary discussions will be held by global experts in this conference to achieve the goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions together with the production of HC to meet the energy requirement of India in the future," he added.

Experts like Justin Murphy, Zaheer Ibrahim, Charles Boyette from the USA, Desikan Sundararajan from Norway along with industry experts from India will share their cutting-edge research and technology at the conference.

Another important aspect of this conference is the Students' program where students of geosciences will be exposed to the professional nuances of the petroleum industry to groom them into future Energy Soldiers of the fastest growing-developing nation, which is hungry for energy.

The American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) is one of the world's largest professional geological societies with more than 40,000 members across 129 countries. The AAPG works to advance the science of geology, especially as it relates to petroleum, natural gas, other subsurface fluids, and mineral resources; to promote the technology of exploring for, finding, and producing these materials in an economically and environmentally sound manner; and to advance the professional well-being of its members.

Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG) India is AAPG's India arm. It is a forum which brings together Petroleum Geoscientists and Engineers on one platform to discuss, deliberate and plan ways and means to support worth-while educational and scientific programs or projects related to geosciences. It focuses on the advancement of the science of Petroleum Geology and the promotion of technology for exploration and production in an economically and environmentally sound manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)