Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi women and girls, who had illegally crossed into India, were detained by police from two separate localities here, officials said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that five of them had reached Jammu with the help of a tout and were heading for Kashmir when they were picked up from Bathindi, they said.

Another woman, also a Bangladeshi national who got married in Ramban district of Jammu, was held from Gandhi Nagar. She was supposed to accompany the other women and girls to Kashmir, officials said.

Those detained are aged between 14 and 60 years, they said.

