Hyderabad, November 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise of an exclusive IT Park for the minority community has sparked a row and triggered a war of words among leaders of rival parties. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the BRS for indulging in “appeasement” even in technology, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also found fault with the idea and wondered how an IT Park for minorities would be possible.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s statement, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that both the BJP and the Congress are opposing government support for Muslim startup founders and entrepreneurs of Telangana. “Dear DK Shivakumar, you have not heard of many things, doesn’t mean that they are impossible. If youth, children and women don’t have any caste, why is your leader promising caste census? The truth is that Muslims, BCs, SCs and STs face disadvantages that dominant castes don’t,” the Hyderabad MP posted on X. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Promises First CM From BJP to be From ‘Backward Class’ if Party Comes to Power (Watch Video)

“In Telangana, Muslim minorities are not just voters, but full citizens. This is why they will get a fair share in the state’s progress. Providing them with support to start their businesses ensures that they are job-creators and not just job-seekers. They aren’t getting anything solely based on religion, but on the basis of empirical data of backwardness,” Owaisi wrote. Data shows that Muslims face discrimination in getting loans for businesses, they face discrimination in private sector employment and that they’re forced to live on daily wages in the informal sector, the MP said.

Owaisi mentioned that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited already has a policy of reserving 12 per cent of industrial plot allotments for SCs. “The Sudheer Commission Report had recommended that the same policy should be extended to backward Muslims. It doesn’t mean an EXCLUSIVE IT Park where ONLY Muslims work, but it definitely means that special support is provided to them so that they can overcome the discrimination that they face. Good to know that you have shown your real anti-Muslim face. Please tell us if the quota for backward Muslims in Karnataka will be brought back or if they should give it up,” Owaisi asked. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS, if Voted to Power, Will Rule From ‘Farmhouse’, Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video)

Addressing an election rally in Maheshwaram constituency on the outskirts of Hyderabad four days ago, KCR had promised that an exclusive IT Park for minority youths will come up at Pahadi Shareef. The Chief Minister had earlier given an assurance in this regard in the Assembly while responding to a demand from MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. Reacting to KCR’s promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the CM was indulging in appeasement even in technology. “Will IT Parks in India now be built on the basis of religion? Will this game go on? Is it respect for the Indian Constitution,” he asked while addressing an election rally in Nirmal on Sunday.

