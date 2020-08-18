Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said at least six districts need to put more efforts in contact tracing of COVID-19 patients to curb the infection spread in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope said, There is a need to improve contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in Parbhani, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

The states COVID-19 mortality rate is 3.35 per cent though a clutch of districts, including Mumbai, have a higher death rate, he said.

"But the mortality rate is higher than the states average in Mumbai, Solapur, Nandurbar, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon and Ratnagiri, the minister said.

Also Read | IRCTC Ties Up With NGO to Provide Free Meals to Poor in Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Maharashtra has crossed the 6 lakh-mark in terms of COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)