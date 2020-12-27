Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Six people have been arrested for beating to death a 30-year-old man after he was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, Maharashtra police said on Sunday.

According to the police the incident happened on December 25. The deceased has been identified as Shehzad Khan.

"Khan had entered a colony in the early hours of Friday and the six accused, who stay in the vicinity, caught him while he was stealing the phone. They thrashed him and he died after reaching home," a Santa Cruz police station official told ANI.

Based on the statement of Shehzad Khan's brother, the police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and arrested all the six accused. (ANI)

