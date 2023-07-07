Giridih (Jharkhand), Jul 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Friday said it arrested six persons in connection with a Rs 5-crore robbery from a Gujarat-based businessman.

The incident took place on June 21 when the miscreants looted Rs 5 crore while the businessman was travelling in an SUV from Patna to Kolkata.

"The police have arrested six persons involved in the crime from Dhanbad, Chatra and Hazaribag, and recovered Rs 3.24 crore from their possession and impounded the vehicle,” Giridih SP Amit Renu told reporters.

A gang of seven criminals was tracking the movement of the SUV through GPS, he said.

The SP added that the Income Tax Department is also investigating as to why such huge amount of cash was being transported in the vehicle.

