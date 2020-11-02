Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said here.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udhampur intercepted a four-wheeler and two scooties on the highway at Thard, they said.

During a search of the vehicles, the cannabis and the cash were found and seized, the officials said, adding that six people were arrested on the spot.

They were identified as Nissar Ahmed, Irfan Pal, Samrat Mugal, Amir Choudry, Nazer Mohd and Azam Mohd, they said. The vehicles were also seized.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the officials added.

