Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): A 6 Kilolitre liquid Oxygen tank has been installed on Thursday at the Civil Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad, for COVID-19 patients.

Nitesh K Patil, District Collector (DC), Dharwad said that one filling of the tank will suffice a week's requirement of liquid Oxygen in the hospital.

"From now the supply of liquid oxygen in the hospital will happen from the tank. Earlier, 80 to 90 cylinders were required daily, but one filling of this tank will suffice to one week's requirements," he said.

Karnataka reported 10,070 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total Coronavirus cases in the state to 6,11,837.

A total of 130 people have also lost their lives to the deadly virus taking the total death toll in the state due to COVID-19 to 8,994 deaths.

Karnataka currently 1,10,412 active COVID-19 cases and 4,92,412 people have been discharged after getting cured. (ANI)

