Baripada (Odisha), Sep 22 (PTI) Six poachers were arrested inside Similipal National Park in Odishas Mayurbhanj district while trying to kill wildlife on Tuesday, forest officials said.

Four crude guns, sharp weapons, five trap nets and several other tools used for hunting were seized from them, range officer of Dukura wildlife range Ananta Jena said.

The poachers, who had entered the area two days ago, were attempting to kill the animals when the staff of the tiger reserve nabbed them near Charichhaka, he said.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, Jena said.

The arrested persons were identified as Madhu Naik, Uttam Bhakta, Gajendra Katual, Galu Naik, Sudarshan Katual and Satrughan Katual.

