Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Six people, including two children, suffered from burn injuries after fire a broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.

After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg, civic officials said.

At least four fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am, he said.

Six persons suffered from 40 to 51 per cent burn injuries, a civic official said. Among the injured were two children in the age group of six to seven years and a 65-year-old woman, he said.

All the injured persons were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and were undergoing treatment, the official added.

