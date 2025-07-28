Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said 60 psychologist and counsellors will be recruited for state jails to bolster mental healthcare of inmates within the state's correctional facilities.

An approval regarding this has been granted, he added.

In a statement issued here, Cheema emphasised the AAP government's commitment to the well-being of inmates.

"This initiative underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive support to individuals within the prison system, including crucial mental health services," he added.

The minister further said that this move is also expected to enhance the psychological support available to inmates, addressing a vital aspect of their rehabilitation and overall well-being.

Cheema said that the Jails Department will oversee the recruitment of these 60 psychologist and counsellors through a completely transparent outsourcing process.

