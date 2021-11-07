Ballia (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Rasra police station area here, police said on Sunday.

The man is the victim's distant relative, they said.

Circle officer Shiv Narayan Vais said the incident took place on Saturday when the girl was lured by the accused.

A case was registered following a complaint by the girl's father, he said.

