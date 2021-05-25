Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Jammu division on Tuesday with 6,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrups, officials said.

Based on a tip-off that a truck coming from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir is carrying Codeine Phosphate-based cough syrups, teams of the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) swung into action and laid nakas at various places.

They intercepted a truck and upon checking, a total of 6,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate-based cough syrups packed in 50 boxes were seized from the vehicle, the officials said.

The cough syrups contain codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time.

Truck driver Karan Kumar and his assistant Yashpal were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A probe into the matter is underway and more arrests are expected in the case, the officials said.

This is one of the biggest seizures of such drugs in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times, they said.

The ANTF has appealed to the public to share more such information of drug dealers so that this menace is uprooted from the society. PTI AB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)