Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Advanced Study, located at Rashtrapati Nivas in Shimla, commemorated its 60th Foundation Day in an environment marked by joy, respect, and dignity.

On this occasion, the Institute's National Fellows, Tagore Fellows, Fellows, Associates, officers, and staff members participated with great enthusiasm. The celebrations commenced with a tree plantation ceremony held near the Fire Station Cafe within the Institute campus.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Samrat Choudhary to Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha, List of Key Candidates From BJP and Their Constituencies.

Following this, a cultural programme was organised at the Pool Theatre, featuring captivating performances by the Fellows and staff, including poetry recitations, reflections, songs, and devotional renditions, as stated in the release.

Young Ojasvi Rana delivered a patriotic poem on behalf of the Institute family. Subsequently, Dr Muneesh Kumar, a fellow of the institute, presented his insights regarding the historical context and significance of the Institute's Foundation Day.

Also Read | 'Touched His Private Parts, Tried To Grab Me': German Woman Sexually Harassed by Delivery Man in Delhi's Safdarjung; Accused Arrested.

A literary composition by Rasaranjani Devi was presented by Dr Uma Anantani, Fellow, which added a rich cultural essence to the event. Songs were presented collectively by Dr Nisha Pal, Dr Dhruvjyoti Sharma, and Dr Neelanjana Chatterjee, associate fellows. Former fellow Dr Mansi also rendered a melodious song.

In addition, Devendra Singh sang a song, while Sanyam Singh presented the traditional Punjabi folk dance Bhangra, adding vibrancy to the occasion. Dr Meenu Agarwal, Medical Officer, proposed the vote of thanks. Akhilesh Pathak, Public Relations Officer, conducted the programme.

The event concluded with the National Anthem. The Foundation Day celebration stood as a symbol of the Institute's rich legacy, cultural unity, and collective participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)