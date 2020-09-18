New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that around 6,15,72,343 samples to detect the coronavirus infections have been tested up to September 17.

It added that out of these 10,06,615 were tested on Thursday alone.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.

Among the states, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721. (ANI)

