Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Friday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official here.

The state also reported 85 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,898, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Formally Clears Creation of Vijayanagar District from Ballari.

On the other hand, 4,089 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,72,627.

There are now 87,969 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Be Launched in India on December 4, 2020.

Mumbai city reported 1,074 new cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,80,818, while its death toll rose to 10,757 with 17 fatalities being recorded on Friday.

The state has so far conducted 1,06,35,600 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,08,550, New cases: 6,185, Death toll: 46,898, Discharged: 16,72,627, Active cases: 87,969, People tested so far: 1,06,35,600.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)