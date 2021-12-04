Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 19,534 on Saturday after 11 fresh fatalities were recorded in the state, the health department said in its bulletin.

The tally soared to 16,18,637 with 621 more people testing positive for the infection, the bulletin said.

Four deaths each were reported in the city and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, while one patient each succumbed to the disease in South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Jalpaiguri, it said.

At least 624 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal currently has 7,656 active cases.

Since Friday, 40,362 samples were tested in Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted so far to 2,04,74,380, it added.

