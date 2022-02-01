Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) With the addition of 628 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,02,567, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Netflix Adds Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC on Its List of Supported Chipsets.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Also Read | India Reports Over 1.67 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 1,192 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands at 94.60%.

The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,785, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,081, while the death toll stands at 3,372, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)