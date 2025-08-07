Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Excise Department has apprehended two individuals in possession of 66 grams of brown sugar (drugs) in the Khajaguda area of Hyderabad, officials said on Thursday.

Krishna Priya, Excise Superintendent, Shamshabad, said that the two accused, originally from Malda, West Bengal, had been temporarily residing in Khajaguda and were involved in the sale of brown sugar to known local customers.

"Acting on specific instructions from the Deputy Commissioner, our Excise team conducted a route watch at Khajaguda X Roads. This led to the successful seizure of 66 grams of brown sugar and the arrest of both suspects," she stated.

Initial investigations reveal that the contraband was being sourced from West Bengal and distributed in Hyderabad through a small but well-connected network.

The arrested individuals are now in custody, and officials say further investigation is underway.

Earlier, six people, including a kingpin, indulged in manufacturing, selling and supplying counterfeit lifesaving drugs and were arrested.

Police said that the racket has a Pan-India network at Moradabad, Deoria, Gorakhpur in UP, Panipat and Jind in Haryana, Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

Two factories involved in the manufacturing and packaging of these fake medicines were busted at Jind, Haryana and Baddi, HP. Fake drugs of reputed companies were recovered in huge quantities, police said.

A major fake drug syndicate operating across multiple states has been busted by the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of Crime Branch, Delhi Police, with the arrest of six persons involved in the manufacture, supply and distribution of counterfeit life-saving medicines of renowned pharmaceutical brands.

Acting on the initial input, on 30 July, a trap was laid at the HP CNG Petrol Pump, Shyamnath Marg, Civil Lines, Delhi. A car was intercepted. Two occupants, Mohd. Alam and Mohd. Saleem from Moradabad, UP, were found transporting counterfeit medicines.

Representatives of a pharmaceutical company confirmed on the spot that the packaging and stamping were not in accordance with company standards. Lab tests further confirmed the drugs to be counterfeit, police said. (ANI)

