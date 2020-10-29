New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday awarded the annual flight safety trophy for the year 2019-20 to the 663 Army aviation squadron deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, an official press statement said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) flight safety trophy has been instituted to promote the efforts towards flight safety among Indian Army aviation units, said the statement.

"For the year 2019-20, 663 Army aviation squadron deployed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged first," the Indian Army's statement said.

"This squadron is one of the oldest squadrons of Army aviation and has been actively involved in operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and counter insurgency settings in the Kashmir Valley," the statement noted.

The Army Chief presented the COAS flight safety trophy to Commanding Officer and Subedar Major of the squadron on the concluding day, it said.

