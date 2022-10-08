Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): In what was claimed to be one of the biggest seizures of rare and exotic wildlife species, 665 animals were recovered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit on Thursday, in an import consignment from Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai.

The DRI informed that it had received input that a consignment being imported may contain rare and exotic species which are prohibited from import. The species are listed under appendices in the 'Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora' (CITES).

Based on that, the DRI team intercepted a consignment of live fish. Upon thorough examination, large numbers of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles, iguanas, etc were found concealed in the cartons containing fish.

The examination was done under the supervision of Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officers.

As per the DRI, the animals were seized under the Customs Act and the Foreign Trade Development (Regulation) Act, since the animals were sought to be smuggled into the country.

Two persons, the importer and the person to whom the consignment was being carried were arrested, DRI said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

