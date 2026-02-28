New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Air India Express has announced the extension of its westbound international flight suspensions to the Gulf region until March 1, 2026, due to the ongoing situation in the area. The airline is coordinating with authorities and will resume services when conditions permit. Guests with bookings affected by this suspension are offered options to reschedule without fees or receive a full refund.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, "Air India Express has extended the suspension of its westbound international flights until 23:59 hours on March 01, 2026, in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Gulf Region. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will resume services as soon as conditions allow. However, guests who booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to 28th February 2026, for journeys scheduled until 5th March 2026, may reschedule their travel to a future date without any date-change fees, or cancel their bookings for a full refund to their original mode of payment. Guests can conveniently manage their bookings at https://www.airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking or through Tia, our AI-powered chat assistant available on WhatsApp."

The widespread cancellations follow a sharp escalation in West Asia after joint military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites, triggering retaliatory threats and the closure of airspace in Iran, Israel and Iraq. The developments have disrupted key international air corridors used by airlines operating between India and Gulf nations.

Airlines across the country have been forced to reroute or cancel flights, with airports setting up help desks to assist stranded passengers. Both Air India and IndiGo said they remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Services will resume once safe flight corridors become available, the airlines said, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation evolves. (ANI)

