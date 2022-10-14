Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh state election office has sought 67 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces for holding free and fair Assembly polls in the state.

This information was given by state Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Friday evening.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

As many as 65 CAPF companies were deployed during the last Assembly elections in 2017, he told the media.

The CEO said a notification for the state elections will be issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29, he added.

The voting is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

As many as 55,74,793 people are eligible to vote in the polls as of now. The state has 68 Assembly seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)