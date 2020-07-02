Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao on Thursday flagged off 67 new ambulances in Visakhapatnam.

On July 1, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a new fleet of 1,088 vehicles of '108' and '104' ambulances to provide emergency medicare in urban and rural areas of the state.Out of the 1,088 ambulances, 656 are '104' ambulances with mobile clinics that will provide 77 types of medical service.

The rest of the medical vehicles are '108' ambulances that have been launched in three categories - basic life support, advanced life support and neonatal support.

Each ambulance is equipped with the latest technology and a webcam. (ANI)

